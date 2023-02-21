Potential radiation exposure to North Koreans near test site overlooked: report

Hundreds of thousands of North Korean residents near the Punggye-ri nuclear test site are living under the possible risk of nuclear radiation exposure, a Seoul-based nongovernmental organization said in a report Tuesday, and called it a serious human rights question that is often overshadowed by security concerns.

In the report, the Transitional Justice Working Group said existing literature on the North Korean nuclear issue so far has been marked by a lack of attention to how people living near the site are affected.

“Six nuclear tests have made Punggye-ri and Mount Mantap internationally famous, but there has been a dearth of studies on how many people live near the site of repeated tests of increasing magnitude, what they eat and drink and how their health is affected,” the TJGW said.

The residents in the vicinity of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site were likely not being informed of the possible risks of exposure to radiation and contamination of the area, the report said. It was also questionable whether North Korea had the capacity to provide medical treatment to those suffering from exposure to radiation.

Lee Young-hwan, the TJWG’s executive director, said interviews of North Korean escapees from near the site showed they were “unaware of nuclear tests being conducted there, much less the dangers of a possible radiation exposure.”

“The North Korean government has a responsibility to inform its people of the risks facing them, and take steps to protect them from the possible harms,” he said.

“There are simple steps, such as telling them to refrain from using groundwater from the areas of nuclear leaks and radioactive contamination as drinking water. It doesn’t take sophisticated technologies to allow the residents to stay informed.”

The report said the South Korean government, as a “key stakeholder,” has failed to address this risk properly.