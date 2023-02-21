 Back To Top
[Land of Squid Game] Engaging in excessive small talk

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 21, 2023 - 13:04       Updated : Feb 21, 2023 - 13:04

Koreans regard it as somewhat unfriendly to deal with the specifics of business before establishing a rapport. In general, they like to engage in small talk before turning to the main topic. They may ask simple questions such as inquiring about your flight, the weather or even about whether you’ve eaten lunch or dinner. Westerners, feeling that time is money, generally want to conduct their business efficiently in the least possible amount of time. In particular, American businesspeople visiting Korea on very tight travel schedules may be frustrated by what appear to be delays in getting down to business.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
