[Herald Interview] Yim Si-wan seeks balance between singing, acting

Yim Si-wan’s latest thriller film, “Unlocked,” depicts the 34-year-old actor as psychopathic killer Jun-young, who hacks into Na-mi's (Chun Woo-hee) smartphone and later threatens to kill her.

It’s hard to imagine the actor, who started out in entertainment as part of idol boy band ZE:A and usually exudes a prince charming image, as a ruthless villain. But Yim said it was not difficult to get into character. It is Yim’s second time playing the villain after “Emergency Declaration,” released in 2021.

“I’m glad though, about how people see nicely of me, and also thankful to the directors who pulled out a different character from within me. So I hope my acting can offer twists and surprise the audience,” Yim told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Feb. 12.

For Yim, there was little to think about when the role in director Kim Tae-joon’s debut film was proposed to him.

“I prioritize my feelings and reactions after reading the scenario for the first time. For this project, I can still vividly remember where and when I first read the scenario. I really liked how the parts on Jun-young plotting his scheme was closely woven together,” Yim said.

The film is based on Akira Shiga’s award-winning Japanese novel of same title.

But he said he also pays close attention to balancing the different roles he plays.

“I prefer to play a bit more good-hearted characters than villains, in about six to four ratio. It was coincidental that I appeared as a villain in two projects consecutively,” he said, adding that he wants to balance out the roles in different projects.

Later this year, moviegoers will see Yim as South Korean marathoner Seo Yoon-bok, who won the Boston Marathon in 1947, in “Road to Boston.” The film is based on the life story of Sohn Kee-jung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, and how he trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.

Yim's acting endeavors aside, he said he is still equally focused on his singing career.

“When I am acting, I think about doing more singing and appealing to the audience with my singing. And when I am singing, I want to do make sure that the audience doesn't notice my idol singer background. Maybe I’m a rascal type of person who wants to do the opposite thing all the time,” he said, adding that he wants to become recognized as an all-around entertainer.

“After years of appearing in dramas and films, I think the audience can expect to see my new album this year,” he said.

“Unlocked” was released on Netflix on Feb. 17.