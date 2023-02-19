[Seoul Subway Stories] Seoul’s central bus terminal is high-end and glossy, but some miss humble past

With the introduction of bullet trains in the mid-2000s, the usage of intercity charter buses began to decline rapidly in South Korea. Several bus terminals across the country have gone out of business since.



The Seoul Express Bus Terminal is an exception. The terminal, which opened in 1981 in what is now one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Seoul, still teems with visitors.



Exterior view of the old Seoul Express Bus Terminal, left, and Shinsegae Department Store (Jung Min-kyung/ The Korea Herald)



The terminal itself is a testament to Seoul’s rapid economic growth. Starting as a bus terminal in the middle of nowhere, it currently sits in the center of one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the capital.



Now, the terminal draws more shoppers and diners than bus riders.



“I often hang out with friends here, but had never gone on a bus trip,” said Lee Sun-min, a college student who lives in one of high-rise apartment complexes near the terminal. “There are many trendy eateries here that young people line up outside of.”



A bus terminal at the center of Gangnam



The plan to build the Express Bus Terminal was first floated in the mid-1970s.



At the time, Seoul lacked a unified system for intercity charter buses, although there were several owned by private bus operators.



Korea’s economy was developing, and Seoul was expanding rapidly, drawing people from all over the country. As more people came to Seoul and bought cars for transportation, traffic in the nation’s capital became more congested.



Building a central bus terminal away from the city center was a way to resolve this.



Government authorities chose Banpo-dong, south of Han River, which was then just thatched houses and farm fields.



The terminal opened in October 1981 with some 500 charter buses carrying people to and from cities including Busan, Daegu and Masan, according to an archived report by Dong-A Ilbo. The report conveyed anticipations of the new terminal at the time, calling it “a state-of-the-art facility” with the land space of 28,000 pyeong (92,000 square meters), equipped with 26 escalators and 20 elevators.



Over the next several years, the area surrounding the bus terminal underwent major residential development to become today’s Gangnam.



The two buildings that form the terminal -- the main terminal building and its adjacent multipurpose facility, Central City -- also gained popularity and thrived. The terminal not only served as a travel hub for Koreans, but quickly became a meeting point for friends and families. They would chat in cheap noodle bars or old style Korean cafes within the terminal.



Despite its rapid growth, the Seoul Express Bus Terminal was also a haven for crooks and criminals. According to articles published in the 1980s by the Joseon Ilbo and Dong-A Ilbo, the terminal was infested with pickpockets, illegal ticket resellers and even human traffickers.



Renovation and change



The terminal in Banpo continued in its glory days in the 1980s and 1990s. But with the relaxed overseas travel rules in 1989 and the introduction of high-speed trains in 2004, its popularity soon began to decline.



The renovated bus terminal (Jung Min-kyung/ The Korea Herald)