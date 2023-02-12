K-Diaspora World Solidarity set to hold inaugural ceremony

Go Do-won, chairman of the Morning Letter Cultural Foundation and independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja will hold a ceremony to inaugurate a foundation for young overseas Koreans around the world on Feb. 23, the two said Sunday in a news release.

The foundation, named K-Diaspora World Solidarity, aims to provide young overseas Koreans with opportunities to strengthen their connection to the home country, they added.

The organization will serve as a platform to connect 2 million overseas Korean teenagers and Korea, their home country. It will provide diverse exchange opportunities between overseas and domestic young Korean, and will invite overseas Korean adolescents every year giving the opportunities to experience Korean history and culture.

Go Do-won, the chairman of the Morning Letter Cultural Foundation, said, "Only about 100,000 teenagers, or 5 percent of overseas Koreans, are learning the language of their home country and traditional culture. We will unite them and help them communicate with their home countries."

The foundation is also presented by The Blue Tree Foundation, Daom Holdings, and The Korea Herald.