LTI Korea to set new rules for translation award after AI translation sparks controversy

A translator who is not fluent in Korean winning the webtoon category at the 2022 Korea Translation Award has sparked controversy about the use of artificial intelligence in translation.

A local newspaper reported Wednesday that Yukiko Matsusue, a Japanese translator who won Rookie of the Year at the annual award organized by the Korean Literature Translation Institute in December, had used Naver’s AI-translating system Papago while translating Gu A-jin’s occult thriller “Mirae's Antique Shop” into Japanese.

For the Rookie of the Year Award, translators were assigned to translate works selected by LTI Korea.

Matsusue is said to have used Papago’s image translation function to read the entire webtoon in advance for a “preliminary translation,” then editing the translation further by checking technical terms and awkward expressions.

Matsusue said through a press statement released by LTI Korea on Wednesday that she "read the whole work from beginning to end in Korean and used Papago as a substitute for a dictionary for more accurate translation," as the webtoon features occult terminology and shamanistic words that were unfamiliar to her.

Matsusue then studied research papers to understand the context and completed the translation by adding detailed corrections. She said she didn’t think of it as a preliminary translation.