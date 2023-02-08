[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream drops 1st Japan single

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream put out its first single in Japan, “Best Friends Ever,” on Wednesday, said label SM Entertainment. The NCT subunit of seven members dropped the single that consists of two tracks: a main track of the same title and the Japanese-language version of “Glitch Mode,” the titular track from its second studio album. The band will perform the new song for the first time at its upcoming concert in Osaka. It is set to go live at Kyocera Dome next week as part of its second international tour "In A Dream." NCT Dream topped a score of music charts at home and abroad with its winter special album “Candy,” which includes its retake on H.O.T.’s 1996 hit song. The band sold a total of over 5.61 million units last year with three albums -- the second LP “Glitch Mode,” repack “Beatbox” and “Candy.” Seventeen’s unit album tops Oricon daily chart

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s special unit BSS landed atop Oricon’s daily single ranking with its first single “Second Wind.” The single album sold close to 480,000 copies on the first day of release, breaking the first-week sales record from albums of a K-pop unit in a single day. This is the first time the trio -- Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi -- put out an album since it was formed five years ago and dropped the digital single “Just Do It.” The group placed all three tracks on Melon’s daily chart, and the focus track ranked No. 10, beating Seventeen’s high at No. 14 achieved with “A-Teen” in 2018. On Thursday, BSS will appear in a television music chart show with featuring artists Lee Youngji and Peder Elias and perform “Fighting” and “7PM,” respectively. Ex-IZ*ONE Yabuki Nako to switch to acting

(Credit: MAPS)

Yabuki Nako, a former member of project group IZ*ONE, will turn to acting after 10 years in music. She “graduated” from HKT48 as the group released its 16th single album, “You Can Do More,” on Wednesday. A final concert will be held in Yokohama on April 1. “This is not the end but a new beginning,” she said in an interview with a Japanese magazine. She debuted in 2013 as a member of the group and joined IZ*ONE through an audition program in 2018. “I’ve achieved all goals I set as an idol,” she said, “From now on, I will make it forward as an actor.” Last month, she shared the news that her contract with agency Vernalossom came to an end. There are speculations that she may move to Korea and join Hybe, as did her former bandmate Miyawaki Sakura of Le Sserafim. Ex-AOA Jimin goes solo

(Credit: AloMalo Entertainment)