 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Kim again takes lead in People Power Party leadership race: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 8, 2023 - 10:20       Updated : Feb 8, 2023 - 10:20
Candidates running for the chair of the ruling People Power Party -- Ahn Cheol-soo (left) and Kim Gi-hyeon -- chat with each other during an event in Seoul on Wednesday, to present their visions ahead of its leadership race scheduled for March 8. (Yonhap)
Candidates running for the chair of the ruling People Power Party -- Ahn Cheol-soo (left) and Kim Gi-hyeon -- chat with each other during an event in Seoul on Wednesday, to present their visions ahead of its leadership race scheduled for March 8. (Yonhap)

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party has reclaimed the front-runner position in the race for party leader in the wake of a row between his rival Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo and the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol, a poll showed Wednesday.

In the survey of 402 PPP supporters conducted by Realmeter on Monday and Tuesday, Kim earned 45.3 percent of support, up 9.3 percentage points from last week, while Ahn fell to second place with 30.4 percent, down 12.9 percentage points.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Kim's surge came after Yoon's office openly expressed displeasure with Ahn after the candidate said he has good "alliance"-like relations with Yoon. The presidential office said the remark was inappropriate as it put Ahn on par with the president.

"It appears that the presidential office and pro-Yoon lawmakers expressing criticism of the term 'Yoon-Ahn alliance' appears to have affected the survey of PPP supporters," Realmeter said.

Yoon's office is widely believed to be backing Kim.

Chun Ha-ram, an attorney favorable to ousted PPP chair Lee Jun-seok, placed third at 9.4 percent, trailed by former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn at 7 percent, and Reps. Cho Kyung-tae and Yoon Sang-hyun at 2.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

In a hypothetical two-way race between Kim and Ahn, Kim earned majority support at 52.6 percent compared with Ahn's 39.3 percent.

A separate poll conducted by Hangil Research, however, showed that Kim and Ahn were still neck-and-neck in the leadership race.

Ahn garnered 35.5 percent, closely trailed by Kim at 31.2 percent, in the poll of 527 PPP supporters conducted by the pollster from Saturday to Monday.

Chun earned 10.9 percent, followed by Hwang's 7.8 percent. Yoon and Cho, respectively, garnered 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent.

A hypothetical two-way race between the top two contenders showed that Ahn was ahead at 46.7 percent compared with Kim's 37.5 percent.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

The PPP's election committee is set to hold a vote of paying party members Friday to pick the top four candidates ahead of a national convention on March 8 to elect a new leader. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114