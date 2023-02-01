 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

StayC to return with new single album ‘Teddy Bear’

By Hong Yoo
Published : Feb 1, 2023 - 14:47       Updated : Feb 1, 2023 - 14:47
Cover image of STAYC's 4th single album
Cover image of STAYC's 4th single album "Teddy Bear." (High Up Entertainment)

K-pop girl group StayC is releasing its fourth single album “Teddy Bear” on Feb. 14, according to an announcement Wednesday by High Up Entertainment.

This comeback comes seven months after the release of StayC’s third single album “We Need Love” in July.

Along with the comeback announcement, the agency dropped a cover image for the new album, featuring a collage in the shape of a teddy bear filled with messages of hope, trust and dreams.

All eyes are on what kind of positive message and energy StayC aims to spread with this upcoming album.

StayC shared a spoiler video Tuesday in which children around the world react to their new song.

In the clip, children hum to the hook and melody of the new song, hinting that the track is likely to be a well-made, addictive song.

“As this comeback comes after seven months since StayC’s third single album, they will show a more upgraded musical performance,” promoted High Up Entertainment.

StayC made its debut in November 2020 with its first single album “Star To A Young Culture.”

They were recognized for their teen-fresh concept and the outstanding vocal skills of all six members.

The group consists of all Korean members—Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon.

StayC has amassed 400 million streams on Spotify so far with its EPs “Stereotype” and “Young-Luv.com.”

Its second single “Staydom” alone generated 100 million streams on the platform as of December.

Last November, it debuted in Japan with the single album “Poppy” and held a showcase in Tokyo.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114