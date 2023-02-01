StayC to return with new single album ‘Teddy Bear’

K-pop girl group StayC is releasing its fourth single album “Teddy Bear” on Feb. 14, according to an announcement Wednesday by High Up Entertainment.

This comeback comes seven months after the release of StayC’s third single album “We Need Love” in July.

Along with the comeback announcement, the agency dropped a cover image for the new album, featuring a collage in the shape of a teddy bear filled with messages of hope, trust and dreams.

All eyes are on what kind of positive message and energy StayC aims to spread with this upcoming album.

StayC shared a spoiler video Tuesday in which children around the world react to their new song.

In the clip, children hum to the hook and melody of the new song, hinting that the track is likely to be a well-made, addictive song.

“As this comeback comes after seven months since StayC’s third single album, they will show a more upgraded musical performance,” promoted High Up Entertainment.

StayC made its debut in November 2020 with its first single album “Star To A Young Culture.”

They were recognized for their teen-fresh concept and the outstanding vocal skills of all six members.

The group consists of all Korean members—Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon.

StayC has amassed 400 million streams on Spotify so far with its EPs “Stereotype” and “Young-Luv.com.”

Its second single “Staydom” alone generated 100 million streams on the platform as of December.

Last November, it debuted in Japan with the single album “Poppy” and held a showcase in Tokyo.