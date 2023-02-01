‘Physical: 100’ star Kim Chun-ri lambastes internet trolls

Korean bodybuilder Kim Chun-ri is seeking to put an end to a controversy regarding her match with a male opponent on Netflix’s survival show “Physical: 100.”

The latest preview of “Physical: 100” on the Swoon -- Netflix’s YouTube channel used to promote its Korean originals, features a preview of the upcoming intergender match between Kim and mixed martial arts fighter Park Hyung-geun. After the 174-second video was released, more than 1,800 comments were posted online on the local internet community the Qoo, criticizing Park for being cheap and dirty in his decision to compete against a female fighter.

“I am aware that some internet trolls are making malicious comments about Park via my Instagram posts. I know there are some people who are doing that with bad intention. Please, don't do such f------ stupid things! Making such comments online is what is considered low,” Kim wrote in her Instagram post.

“All participants were aware of possible intergender matches in ‘Physical: 100.’ Park and I fought fair and square. I do not have any problems or complaints about my match,” she added.