‘Physical: 100’ star Kim Chun-ri lambastes internet trolls

Korean bodybuilder Kim Chun-ri is seeking to put an end to a controversy regarding her match with a male opponent on Netflix’s survival show “Physical: 100.”
The latest preview of “Physical: 100” on the Swoon -- Netflix’s YouTube channel used to promote its Korean originals, features a preview of the upcoming intergender match between Kim and mixed martial arts fighter Park Hyung-geun. After the 174-second video was released, more than 1,800 comments were posted online on the local internet community the Qoo, criticizing Park for being cheap and dirty in his decision to compete against a female fighter.
“I am aware that some internet trolls are making malicious comments about Park via my Instagram posts. I know there are some people who are doing that with bad intention. Please, don't do such f------ stupid things! Making such comments online is what is considered low,” Kim wrote in her Instagram post.
“All participants were aware of possible intergender matches in ‘Physical: 100.’ Park and I fought fair and square. I do not have any problems or complaints about my match,” she added.
Kim explained that the show is made to entertain the viewers and criticized internet trolls who are taking sides to simply condemn the other gender.
“Park and I are getting along just fine. We shook hands and laughed after the match. There is no such thing as woman or man when there is a prize of 300 million won ($243,000) on the line,” Kim said.
The post had attracted more than 4,400 likes and 400 comments as of Tuesday.
“Amazing words coming from an amazing athlete. I can’t wait to see the one-on-one match,” a netizen commented on the Instagram post.
“Silencing the internet trolls with a single post. She is so cool,” read another comment.
Netflix’s latest Korean survival show “Physical: 100” enjoyed instant international popularity, reaching the No. 5 slot on the service’s global chart in three days after its premiere on Jan. 24, according to streaming content ranking site FlixPatrol.
“Physical: 100,” a reality show that aims to discover a competitor with the strongest physique regardless of gender or age, releases two episodes on Netflix every Wednesday.