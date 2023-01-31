Samsung’s Q4 profits plunge on weak chip demand

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, April 4, 2016. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Facing major headwinds from weakening chip demand, Samsung Electronics witnessed a sharp drop in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 4.31 trillion won ($3.53 billion), down by almost 69 percent on-year.

In a regulatory filing Tuesday, the world’s largest memory chip and mobile-phone maker reported October-December sales of 70.4 trillion won, down 8.2 percent when compared to the previous year.

For the full year of 2022, the company reported a record-high 302.2 trillion won in annual revenue. But the operating profit decreased 16 percent to stand at 43.3 trillion won.

Weak demand for memory chips amid the global economic slowdown was to blame for the sharp drop in fourth-quarter operating profits, Samsung said.

“Earnings in the memory business decreased sharply as prices fell and customers continued to adjust inventory,” the company said in its report.

“The System LSI business also saw a decline in earnings as sales of key products were weighed down by inventory adjustments in the industry.” The System LSI division designs core semiconductors and chipsets.

Samsung did set a new record for its foundry business in Q4, with profit increasing year-on-year as it expanded its advanced node capacity, as well as diversified the customer base and application areas.

For 2023, the company predicted demand to recover in the second half of the year, though macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to persist.