Top K-pop idols to return from military this year

All able-bodied South Korean men are obligated to serve in the military, with even the biggest K-pop superstars no exception.

Unlike in the past, when conscription essentially meant a career death sentence for K-pop idols, many singers now return back to their group after serving approximately 18 to 22 months of duty to embark on a fresh new journey.

This year greets a string of K-pop musicians from big groups returning to civilian society.

Victon's Han Seung-woo, also the brother of singer-turned-actor Han Sun-hwa, is first ready for release. The eldest member of the six-piece act, Seung-woo enlisted in July 2021, and is currently serving in the military band. Seung-woo is set to be discharged on Jan. 27.

In February, Exo's Baekhyun comes out next. Baekhyun began his service in May 2021 as the fifth of nine bandmates to enlist. Baekhyun was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier due to hypothyroidism. With Baekhyun set to complete his service on Feb. 5, fans expect Exo to make its long-awaited full-group comeback, as Suho, the group's leader, posted not-so-cryptically on social media on Jan. 1: "2023 Exo is coming back."

Baekhyun's labelmate of SM Entertainment, Taemin of Shinee is set to complete his service on April 4. Taemin initially began his service in the military band, but was transferred to reservist duty about a year ago owing to mental health issues. In a statement released by SM, Taemin had reportedly been suffering from depression and anxiety from before his enlistment and the symptoms worsened after he began his service. Anticipations for Shinee's complete comeback as a quartet are also climbing high with Taemin's discharge.