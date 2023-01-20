Pianist Lim Dong-hyek brings back Chopin after seven years

Korean classical pianist Lim Dong-hyek is bringing an all-Chopin program in February.

This recital is to celebrate Lim’s first LP version released with Warner Music International and is also the first all-Chopin recital in seven years since 2016.

Last year, marking the 20th anniversary of his debut, the pianist focused on Schubert for his recital.

Under the title of “Regarding Chopin,” Lim will perform Nocturnes, Op. 27 and Scherzo No. 2 and Piano Sonata No. 2 and No. 3.

"I'm excited to be back with Chopin and particularly his most monumental masterpiece through this performance. Both masterpieces are profound and philosophical, and put me in a lot of thoughts and agony when practicing," he said, referring to Chopin’s two sonatas.

"My expectations and ambition for this recital are especially greater. I won’t disappoint the audience and hope many people will come to feel the death through music and get some sort of comfort,” Lim added.

Born in 1984 in South Korea, Lim moved to Russia with his family when he was 10 and studied at the Moscow Central Music School and the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory with Professor Lev Naumov. Lim also studied in Germany with Arie Vardi at the Hochschule fur Musik in Hannover and in the US with Emanuel Ax at the Juilliard School.

Lim participated in several major piano competitions. In 2003, he won third at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Music Competition in Brussels but he refused to accept. In 2005, he took the third prize, tied with his elder brother Lim Dong-min, in the 15th International Frederick Chopin Piano Competition, becoming the first-ever Korean winner.

The recital is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 23 at the Seoul Arts Center.