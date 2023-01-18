[KH Explains] How soon will microLED replace OLED?

Micro light-emitting diode, or microLED, has become a buzzword in tech, as Apple -- the world’s largest consumer electronics company by revenue -- is reportedly working to use the sophisticated display technology in upcoming Apple Watches while reducing the use of organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) screens, whose key suppliers are South Korea’s Samsung and LG.

In recent years, OLED has been increasingly used in high-end TVs, smartphones and wearable devices to offer better picture quality. However, microLED is considered a step up as it boasts better durability, a longer lifespan and energy efficiency.

"One of the key reasons Apple is planning to switch to microLED screens would be their higher energy efficiency over OLED," Yi Choong-hoon, CEO and top analyst of Seoul-based display market tracker UBI Research, told The Korea Herald.

"This would allow smartphone and wearable devices to have a longer battery life,” the analyst added.

MicroLED is a flat-panel display technology that uses microscopic light-emitting diodes to form individual pixels. Like OLED, microLED is an emissive display in which each pixel in the screen emits its own light and no back light is required.

Emissive displays are known to create perfect black levels, vivid color and near-perfect off-angle viewing. When compared to OLED, microLED technology enables brighter display with better contrast, and is also more durable and immune to burn-in, because it is made of inorganic materials.

Apple appears to have set a goal of adopting microLED technology since 2014, when the tech giant bought startup LuxVue -- the company that pioneered the advanced technology.

The move to switch to microLED is also thought to be Apple's attempt to reduce reliance on its display partners such as Samsung and LG, and bring more components in-house.

But the yield management for microLEDs is still very unstable, and price will become a challenging factor Apple would have to overcome, market observers here say.

"In the long run, microLED may become cheaper to produce if the technology is stabilized. But in this beginning stage, the final product with microLED screens is expected to be pricier than the current ones with OLED screens," an industry official who wished to be unnamed said.

Apple's archrival Samsung Electronics has also started working on the display technology for smaller devices since introducing its first microLED TV in 2020.

Its display-making unit Samsung Display launched a new team solely dedicated to microLED within its research center early this year, but the key purpose is known to be mass-producing panels for XR headsets by 2024.

However, sources say Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is not considering using the technology for its smartphones and wearables for now, considering the still nascent phase of the technology.

There are concerns that Apple's move to ditch OLED displays would impact the financial outlook of its key display suppliers. But market watchers say Apple will likely maintain its existing partnerships, as the company does not own microLED production facilities.

According to Yi of UBI Research, Apple could work with a Malaysian company it has invested in, along with its current Korean suppliers to produce its microLED displays.

"The Malaysian company could produce the LED chips for Apple, and entrust the module process in manufacturing to a Korean display maker," Yi said, adding that Apple’s plan could have been misinterpreted as making chips on their own.

Both Samsung Display and LG Display declined to comment on their possible partnership with Apple on microLED production, as well as the client’s possible discontinuation in using their OLED panels.

