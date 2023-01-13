US quickly downplays Yoon’s ‘nuclear prospect’

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a New Year policy briefing held at Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The US said Thursday it is still committed to a completely denuclearized Korean Peninsula and that South Korea has made it clear it is not seeking nuclear weapons, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol openly backed a nuclear buildup if North Korea poses a bigger threat than now.

Yoon’s remarks about South Korea arming itself with nuclear weapons against North Korea were made public Wednesday when his defense minister briefed him on the ministry’s plan for this year. Inter-Korean tension is expected to escalate further this year as Pyongyang shows no signs of dialing down its aggression, which reached a peak last year when it conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests.

Yoon’s office responded by saying Yoon’s comments meant “bolstering extended deterrence,” with the vice defense minister echoing what the office said.

The 1953 defense treaty Seoul and Washington signed following the 1950-53 Korean War -- which ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty -- calls for the US to jointly respond to any attacks South Korea might face from outside, including North Korea.

Ever since then, “US deterrence” or US support involving its nuclear umbrella and strategic assets like bombers and fighters -- all meant to prevent aggression with superior firepower -- has played a crucial role in the way South Korea and the US have maintained their defense readiness. And that is not about to change, according to the White House.

“What we are going to seek, jointly together with them, are improvements in extended deterrence capabilities,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing.

Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, struck a similar chord that same day, saying the US seeks denuclearization in the region and that South Korea “falls under that extended deterrence umbrella.” Such US deterrence “has worked very well to date,” Ryder noted without elaborating.

This was the first time a South Korean leader openly floated a nuclear prospect. Former President Park Chung-hee, who was assassinated by his own spy chief in 1979, had to abandon nuclear ambitions in the face of strong opposition from the US.