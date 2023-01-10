Seoul prosecutors raid police in Halloween crowd disaster investigation

Yoon Hee-keun, the National Police Agency’s commissioner general, appears as a witness at the parliamentary investigation held Jan. 4. (Yonhap)

Seoul prosecutors on Tuesday raided police and municipal offices in an investigation into the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, a neighborhood in the capital city’s central district of Yongsan.

The searches took place at the headquarters of the Seoul Metropolitan Police, the district police and the office of Yongsan, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office said.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into death and injury by occupational negligence and other charges to complement the police investigation.

Police set up an independent team on Nov. 1 to investigate the disaster in Itaewon and sent the heads of Yongsan district and municipal office to prosecutors for further investigation.

At the parliamentary investigation, launched Dec. 21, the police were grilled over their failures in crowd management and slow responses at the time of disaster.

On Oct. 29, a crowd crush of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in a narrow alley in Itaewon left 159 dead and 195 injured.