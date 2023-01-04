Tech companies to offer glimpse into future lifestyles at CES 2023

LG Electronics’ CLOi Guidebot is on display at the OLED Horizon booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Tuesday. (LG Electronics)

South Korean companies will unveil cutting-edge products, offering a glimpse into the ways innovative technology could change people's lives at CES 2023, the world’s largest tech convention, to be held from Thursday to Monday in Las Vegas.

Shrugging off prolonged pandemic disruptions, this year’s event will be at the largest scale in three years. Some 3,100 exhibitors from 173 countries and around 100,000 visitors are expected to show up, according to CES organizer the Consumer Technology Association. CES 2022 brought in some 2,200 companies and 45,000 attendees.

Spearheaded by Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and SK Group, approximately 550 South Korean companies are to join the event, with Asia’s fourth-largest economy to be the second-largest exhibitor, following the US.

Samsung

The leading tech giant will occupy the largest exhibition site at the Las Vegas Convention Center and introduce flagship products, ranging from the New QLED 8K to Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, Galaxy Watches and smart home devices.

Through five light-emitting diode screens, visitors can see how their lives will change with SmartThings, Samsung’s software that connects and controls home appliances, in the fields of home security, family care, health and wellness and smart working environment.

Under the slogan “Bringing calm to our connected world,” the company plans to show the Calm Onboarding technology for the first time. It allows smart home appliances to remotely connect without requiring consumers to connect new devices to the software.

SmartThings offers home surveillance after connecting TVs and smart devices at home. From March, the Bespoke Z Bot AI, a robot vacuum cleaner, will launch a monitoring service that sends an alarm to the user’s mobile phone if it detects any intrusion.

Highlighting sustainable innovation, Samsung will introduce its green energy efforts in including the Regenerative Catalytic System, which use less fuel and produces less air pollutants in its manufacturing. Among chipmakers, Samsung is the first to use RCS.

LG

LG Electronics has set up a 2,044-square-meter exhibition area, with the eye-catching OLED Horizon screen that connected 260 flexible units of signage. The screen will play videos featuring the solar system, waterfalls and other scenery, as if visitors are walking in nature.

The company aims to gain traction with its smart UP home appliances, including the MoodUP refrigerator that can change the door color using the LG ThinQ smart home platform. Its premium home appliance brand LG Signature will introduce five second-generation models to its new lineup for the first time in seven years.

In the three zones, the company looks to offer a wide range of home appliances selections, considering different lifestyles among newlyweds, one-person households and big families.

As one of the industry leaders in premium televisions and home appliances, LG Electronics will allow visitors to enjoy 97-inch OLED televisions and premium sound bars. Its premium lifestyle brand Moooi plans to showcase two kinds of the OLED Objet Collection and transparent OLED screen, as well as premium wireless speaker XBOOM 360.

In the LG Labs zone, it looks to introduce innovative in-house lifestyle projects, including at-home workout programs for exercising without heavy weights and cycling as well as a sleeping care solution.