Tech companies to offer glimpse into future lifestyles at CES 2023

South Korean companies will unveil cutting-edge products, offering a glimpse into the ways innovative technology could change people's lives at CES 2023, the world’s largest tech convention, to be held from Thursday to Monday in Las Vegas.
Shrugging off prolonged pandemic disruptions, this year’s event will be at the largest scale in three years. Some 3,100 exhibitors from 173 countries and around 100,000 visitors are expected to show up, according to CES organizer the Consumer Technology Association. CES 2022 brought in some 2,200 companies and 45,000 attendees.
Spearheaded by Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and SK Group, approximately 550 South Korean companies are to join the event, with Asia’s fourth-largest economy to be the second-largest exhibitor, following the US.
Samsung
The leading tech giant will occupy the largest exhibition site at the Las Vegas Convention Center and introduce flagship products, ranging from the New QLED 8K to Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, Galaxy Watches and smart home devices.
Through five light-emitting diode screens, visitors can see how their lives will change with SmartThings, Samsung’s software that connects and controls home appliances, in the fields of home security, family care, health and wellness and smart working environment.
Under the slogan “Bringing calm to our connected world,” the company plans to show the Calm Onboarding technology for the first time. It allows smart home appliances to remotely connect without requiring consumers to connect new devices to the software.
SmartThings offers home surveillance after connecting TVs and smart devices at home. From March, the Bespoke Z Bot AI, a robot vacuum cleaner, will launch a monitoring service that sends an alarm to the user’s mobile phone if it detects any intrusion.
Highlighting sustainable innovation, Samsung will introduce its green energy efforts in including the Regenerative Catalytic System, which use less fuel and produces less air pollutants in its manufacturing. Among chipmakers, Samsung is the first to use RCS.
LG
LG Electronics has set up a 2,044-square-meter exhibition area, with the eye-catching OLED Horizon screen that connected 260 flexible units of signage. The screen will play videos featuring the solar system, waterfalls and other scenery, as if visitors are walking in nature.
The company aims to gain traction with its smart UP home appliances, including the MoodUP refrigerator that can change the door color using the LG ThinQ smart home platform. Its premium home appliance brand LG Signature will introduce five second-generation models to its new lineup for the first time in seven years.
In the three zones, the company looks to offer a wide range of home appliances selections, considering different lifestyles among newlyweds, one-person households and big families.
As one of the industry leaders in premium televisions and home appliances, LG Electronics will allow visitors to enjoy 97-inch OLED televisions and premium sound bars. Its premium lifestyle brand Moooi plans to showcase two kinds of the OLED Objet Collection and transparent OLED screen, as well as premium wireless speaker XBOOM 360.
In the LG Labs zone, it looks to introduce innovative in-house lifestyle projects, including at-home workout programs for exercising without heavy weights and cycling as well as a sleeping care solution.
SK
Under the slogan of “together in Action (towards net zero),” SK Group, the country’s second-largest conglomerate, will highlight 44 products and technologies from eight SK companies, including SK Inc., SK Innovation, SK E&S, SK hynix, SK Telecom, SK Ecoplant, SKC and SK Biopharmaceuticals, and 10 other partner companies overseas.
The booth consists of five different sections themed on clean mobility, a zero carbon lifestyle, waste to resources, air mobility and future energy. Technologies that help cut energy use in daily life, from production to consumption, are expected to be showcased. One of the key technologies includes a next-generation sodium-cooled fast reactor, or SFR, developed by TerraPower, a US company with funding from SK and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, among others.
Electric vehicle charging and smart energy solutions, developed by SK Signet and Atom Power's electric vehicle charger and solid-state circuit breaker will also be on display.
The conglomerate has announced its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 200 million tons by 2030, which is 1 percent of the global carbon reduction target set to address climate change.
HD Hyundai
HD Hyundai, which recently changed its name from Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, will share its vision for sustainable future maritime mobility
As one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, the company will present an image of future ships that are safer and more economical, based on its uncrewed sailing and remote digital solution technologies. HD Hyundai said it will display a model of a large ship that has energy-saving technology and uses eco-friendly fuel with a lower carbon footprint at the exhibition.
The shipbuilder will also unveil a maritime data platform that aims to optimize the global sea transport network by collecting and analyzing maritime data of ships, shipping firms and ports. HD Hyundai said it plans to introduce its solution for expanding people’s living space into the ocean under the theme of extending maritime leisure experiences.
Hyundai Mobis
Hyundai Mobis, the auto component making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, is looking to put its most-advanced mobility technology on display. Hyundai Motor will not attend this year’s CES.
Hyundai Mobis has set up a 780-square-meter exhibition area, the largest since the company began taking part in the annual tech convention in 2016. It will unveil M Vision TO and HI -- the company’s future concept models of purpose-built vehicles -- to the public for the first time at the event.
M Vision TO will feature four pillars that operate sensors for autonomous driving and offer technology of mixed reality. M Vision HI will show off its glass display technology that can be used for watching movies and online shopping. M Vision HI will also allow passengers to control what they want to see on the glass display with its remote control technology that tracks eye movements.
The company will present its CES award-winning swivel display and new rear wheel suspension technologies at the event. The swivel display features a 32-inch screen that moves up and down. The new rear wheel suspension is expected to make future vehicles lighter, according to the company.
Among leaders of the four largest conglomerates in Korea – Samsung, Hyundai Motor Group, LG and SK Group -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will attend the event. Executives from the group’s affiliates including SK On, SK Discovery, SK Supex, SK hynix, SK Innovation and SK Square are also scheduled to visit.
Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin will visit CES 2023 in person for the first time, seeking to create partnerships and synergy with innovative companies.