New year to brace for challenges, embrace changes: Hyundai Motor chief

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun takes a photo with employees after a townhall meeting at the company’s Namyang research center, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun on Tuesday held a rare townhall meeting with hundreds of employees, during which he stressed the automotive company would brace for both challenges and changes to tackle the economic slowdown.

“We should not be afraid of upcoming crisis and (helplessly) face the aftermath, but leapfrog toward sustainable growth with active innovation,” Chung said during the New Year's event held at the company’s Namyang Research and Development Center in Gyeonggi Province.

Chung reiterated that the company will become the first mover in the electric vehicle and software industry and growth sector.

“Hyundai has made a successful start toward vehicle electrification last year when Ionic 5 and EV6 were each awarded with World Car of the Year and Car of the Year in Europe. We became the Top 5 carmaker in global electric vehicle sales as well,” said Chung.

The company plans to launch new electric vehicles ranging from compact cars including EV9, Kona and Ray EV to flagship EVs.

Transforming into a software-centered system is also a key strategy for the carmaker to gain competitive edge in the Software Defined Vehicle market. Software Defined Vehicle automatically downloads software updates that remotely improves car’s performance.

By 2025, the carmaker will adopt over-the-air software updates to cars sold in global markets as well as a data platform that collects and analyzes the life cycle of a car to enhance customer experience.

For key drivers of growth, Chung highlighted self-driving, future mobility, robotics, energy and raw materials sectors.

By first half of this year, the company will launch G90 and EV9 in South Korea with a level three self-driving system that enables autonomous driving in local highways. In partnership with Uber and other car sharing platforms, it plans to open the Ionic 5 Robotaxi service -- a level four automotive driving system without intervention of a driver -- in the US through Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and US-based Aptiv.

As for future mobility, we look to introduce additional lineups to highly customized Purpose Built Vehicles that load the Skateboard Platform -- a simple car framework that packs the motors and battery pack in a chassis that looks like a skateboard -- by 2025, and develop Advanced Air Mobility prototypes with Rolls Royce and Safran, said Chung.

Founded in 2021, Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics Artificial Intelligence Institute will be at the vanguard of innovation to create synergy with the group’s businesses.

“We plan to expand energy business including Small Modular Reactor and develop highly intensive steel and innovative raw materials for future mobility,” said Chung.

Business strategies aside, he urged that customer trust comes first. “Only if we do due diligence in quality control and safety management will customers join our journey.”

Stressing that innovation comes from flexible corporate culture, he added that once we fear changes, the workplace would be contaminated like standing water. We should listen to our potential clients and employees from future generations to adapt to the ever-changing environment, Chung said.