[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jisoo ready for solo album

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jisoo of Blackpink is gearing up to put out her first solo album, YG Entertainment said Monday. She is currently in the process of recording songs. She has already finished shooting the jacket cover for the album and has been devoting what time she has while touring the world to working on the album, the company said, adding that she will soon be able to announce good news to fans. She will be the last member of the quartet to release solo work. Jennie was the first, dropping “Solo” in 2018, and in 2021 Rose and then Lisa rolled out theirs – “R” in March and “LaLisa” in September, respectively. All three albums were huge hits, setting records on YouTube with music videos and debuting on Billboard’s main charts and UK’s Official Chart. BTS’ Jungkook surpasses 100m views with 'Dreamers' music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS logged 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Dreamers” as of Monday. The music video for the original soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup reached the milestone and became the most-viewed clip on the organization’s official YouTube channel. The video of his live performance during the opening ceremony generated over 131 million views combined on FIFA’s channel and the septet’s channel. The song amassed 100 million streams on Spotify in 35 days, a record for a K-pop solo act. It landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 100 regions on the day of its release and notched first place on Billboard’s digital song sales chart. Separately, the artist was named to the list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” as picked by Rolling Stone magazine. He and singer and actor IU were the only K-pop musicians on the list. NewJeans sells 800,000 copies of 1st single in preorders

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans sold over 800,000 units of its first single, “OMG,” in preorders, according to a local distributor on Monday. This surpasses the records it set with its self-titled debut. The EP sold more than 310,000 copies in the first week of sales, a record for a debut album from a girl group in K-pop history. The debut EP has sold nearly 700,000 copies so far. “OMG” was fully released Monday. The prereleased single "Ditto" hit No. 1 on Melon, the largest music website in Korea. “Ditto” landed atop iTunes top songs charts in seven regions as well. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton announced last week that Hyein will be the new brand ambassador for the French fashion house. “We’re beginning a new journey with (Hyein), who is defining the style of NewJeans with her unique charms,” said the brand, welcoming the teenager. Choi Yena to release new album in mid-January

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)