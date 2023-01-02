 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

'Next Sohee' starring Bae Doo-na to hit theaters next month

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 2, 2023 - 14:22       Updated : Jan 2, 2023 - 14:22
“Next Sohee” (Twinplus-Partners)
“Next Sohee” (Twinplus-Partners)

Director Jung Ju-ri's drama thriller, “Next Sohee” starring Bae Doo-na, will be released in local cinemas in February.

“Next Sohee” is director Jung’s newest release since “A Girl at My Door” (2014) which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

"Next Sohee" sees Jung reunited with Bae after "A Girl at My Door," and features Kim Si-eun as the other protagonist. This is Kim's full-length film debut.

"Next Sohee” revolves around high school student Sohee, played by Kim, who gets job training at a local call center and ends up dying. Female detective Yu-jin, played by Bae, looks into the series of events leading to Sohee's death.

The film has already received global attention and recognition at prestigious film festivals.

It was the first Korean movie to be selected as the closing film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and screened as part of the International Critics' Week section for special screenings.

It also won three prizes at the 42nd France Amiens International Film Festival, including the audience award, special mention award and UPJV Reference Award.

At the 26th Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada, the film was chosen as the closing film and won two prizes including best director and the audience award.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114