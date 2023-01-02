'Next Sohee' starring Bae Doo-na to hit theaters next month

Director Jung Ju-ri's drama thriller, “Next Sohee” starring Bae Doo-na, will be released in local cinemas in February.

“Next Sohee” is director Jung’s newest release since “A Girl at My Door” (2014) which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

"Next Sohee" sees Jung reunited with Bae after "A Girl at My Door," and features Kim Si-eun as the other protagonist. This is Kim's full-length film debut.

"Next Sohee” revolves around high school student Sohee, played by Kim, who gets job training at a local call center and ends up dying. Female detective Yu-jin, played by Bae, looks into the series of events leading to Sohee's death.

The film has already received global attention and recognition at prestigious film festivals.

It was the first Korean movie to be selected as the closing film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and screened as part of the International Critics' Week section for special screenings.

It also won three prizes at the 42nd France Amiens International Film Festival, including the audience award, special mention award and UPJV Reference Award.

At the 26th Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada, the film was chosen as the closing film and won two prizes including best director and the audience award.