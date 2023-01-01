[Newsmaker] Hollywood blockbusters, pandemic-deferred films to open in 2023

The year that just ended was all about finally seeing a number of movies that began production prior to the pandemic. Despite better-than-expected ticket sales, having so many options to watch comfortably at home led many film buffs and moviegoers to stay inside. How will upcoming movies this year impact ticket sales at the cinema? From Hollywood's megasized projects to a variety of local films finally meeting audiences after enduring setbacks and delays due to the pandemic, following are some of the movies to look for in 2023. Pre-pandemic productions to finally hit theaters Director Kang Je-gyu, behind various hit films “Shiri” (1999), “Brotherhood” (2004) and “Take Off” (2009), is unveiling “Road to Boston” this year. Based on Sohn Kee-jung’s life and the story of his preparation for the first international marathon held after World War II, the film featuring actors Ha Jung-woo and Yim Si-wan had already wrapped up in January 2020, and will finally meet with audiences.

“Road to Boston” (Lotte Entertainment)

The third and final film of a trilogy spanning major events in the life of Admiral Yi Sun-sin, “Noryang: Sea of Death” also hits local theaters this year. Directed by Kim Han-min, who released second film “Hansan: Rising Dragon” in July last year, it had completed filming in 2021. Kim Yoon-seok and Baek Yoon-sik star. Director Yim Sang-soo’s “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness,” which was invited to the Cannes Film Festival in 2020, will be released this year as well, four years after the movie wrapped. The star-studded cast that includes Park Hae-il, Youn Yuh-jung and Choi Min-sik had caught people’s attention. Director Kwon Hyuk-jae’s “Count” is also set to be unveiled three years after completing shooting. The movie featuring Jin Sun-kyu and Oh Na-ra tells the story of a former gold medalist and physical education teacher teaming up with a rebellious student against an unfair society. Hollywood blockbusters to land in Korea The return of a Tom Cruise film is undoubtedly among the most exciting news for avid action movie fans here. The seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise “Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One” will finally open after four previous delays. Director Christopher McQuarrie returns as writer, director and producer. The movie is set to premiere in July in the US, and will open here at a similar time frame.

“Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One” (Lotte Entertainment)