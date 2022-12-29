Seoul to raise subway, bus fares first time in 8 years

Pedestrians are seen at a subway platform in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it would raise the fares for the public transit system in South Korea's capital by as early as April 2023, for the first time in about eight years.

Seoul, however, did not confirm the degree of the fare increase, but it projected fares of the subway and buses in the city to rise by 300 won ($0.24) or more in order for the transit system to stay afloat.

Currently, adults in Seoul pay 1,250 won for regular subway fare and 1,200 won for a regular bus ride.

Authorities cited ballooning financial strain due to the growing cost of operation and declining income on the rising number of senior citizens, who ride for free.

These factors led to a lack of spending to replace old assets with new ones. According to Seoul, 2 in 3 trains require replacement.

This is the latest move by Seoul, home to some 9.5 million people, to address the shrinking population due to the sharply aging society.

Korea is considered the world's fastest aging nation among economies with gross domestic product per capita of at least $30,000, while its birthrate is the world's lowest, with less than one child per woman being born throughout her lifetime since 2018.

On top of the drastic demographic shift, the latest annual budget of the Yook Suk-yeol administration, passed the previous week, indicated that a one-off subsidy of 358.5 billion won to local governments for free travel for seniors and the disabled would not be provided.

Seoul last experienced a fare hike for subways by 200 won and buses by 150 won in June 2015.

Since then, Seoul's subway system has suffered annual losses of 920 billion won on average from 2018 to 2022. Losses of buses in Seoul averaged 540 billion won during the same period.