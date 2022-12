Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge that flips from PC to tablet in a snap, while offering a touch screen and S Pen. The product is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. It rolls out on Jan. 16.

By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeun@heraldcorp.com