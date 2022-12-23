 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Court issues arrest warrants for 2 senior police officers

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 21:42       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 21:42
Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station (Yonhap)
Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station (Yonhap)

Two senior district police officers were arrested Friday for failing to promptly respond to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood, which killed 158 people.

The Seoul Western District Court issued an arrest warrant for Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station, on charges of professional negligence resulting in death or injury.

He is accused of not taking enough crowd control measures after prior warnings of overcrowding during the Halloween celebrations and arriving at the site nearly one hour after casualties occurred.

The court also approved the arrest of Song Byung-joo, former head of the police station's 112 emergency hotline situation room, on the same charge.

On Dec. 5, the court granted the first arrest warrants in the case for Park Sung-min, former high-ranking intelligence officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and Kim Jin-ho, former intelligence officer at the Yongsan Police Station.

At that time, the special police investigative team also sought arrest warrants for Lee and Song, but the request was rejected by the court.

In its second attempt, the probe team added a charge against Lee of fabricating an early warning report. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114