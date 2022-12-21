 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai delivers cash prize to World Cup footballers

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 21, 2022 - 14:12       Updated : Dec 21, 2022 - 17:13
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (center) holds up the K-League trophy with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Football Club players, following their victory in 2020. (Hyundai Motors)
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (center) holds up the K-League trophy with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Football Club players, following their victory in 2020. (Hyundai Motors)

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it awarded cash prizes to six South Korean soccer players who play for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motor Football Club (JBFC) for their excellent performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The automaker cashed out a total of 240 million won ($186,000) for the players, awarding 40 million won each. The recipients of the award included defenders Kim Jin-su and Kim Moon-hwan, goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, forward Cho Gue-sung, midfielder Paik Seung-ho, and striker Song Min-kyu.

The cash prize was awarded for their outstanding contribution in boosting South Korea out of the group stages for the first time since 2010, and for the third time ever, the company said.

Hyundai Motor Group's chairman and JBFC owner, Chung Euisun, is known to be a passionate soccer fan.

Chung had celebrated JBFC’s K-League championship win in 2020 on the field, alongside the club’s athletes, lifting the trophy. Chung also invested over 34 billion won in building new clubhouse facilities for JBFC to use in 2009.

Under the automaker’s continued support, JBFC became one of the most decorated South Korean soccer clubs, winning the AFC Champions league twice, and was K-League champion for five consecutive years.

JBFC players scored three out of the five World Cup goals during this year’s tournament in Qatar. Athletes who are, or have been, a part of JBFC made up 38 percent of the team.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor has been the official sponsor of FIFA for 24 years, and a partner of the Korea Football Association since 1999.

JBFC footballers Paik Seung-ho (left) and Cho Gue-sung high five each other after Paik scored against Brazil during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament on Dec. 6. (Yonhap)
JBFC footballers Paik Seung-ho (left) and Cho Gue-sung high five each other after Paik scored against Brazil during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament on Dec. 6. (Yonhap)


By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
