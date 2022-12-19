NewJeans unveils 'Ditto' ahead of dropping new album 'OMG'

NewJeans releases the track "Ditto" from their new single "OMG" on Monday night. (Ador)

NewJeans, a rookie group that has dominated the K-pop scene this year, dropped the track “Ditto” from the upcoming single album “OMG” on Monday at 6 p.m.

The release comes four months after the girl group made its debut in August with the breakout album “New Jeans.”

“Ditto," a reinterpretation of the Baltimore club music genre, was specially produced for NewJeans’ official fandom Bunnies. The genre, which originated from the Maryland city in the US in the early 1990s, is a fusion of the breakbeat and house genres.

NewJeans' Minji took part in writing lyrics for the song, along with singer-songwriters the Black Skirts and Oohyo.

The group’s agency Ador, an independent label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe, also released two music videos for “Ditto” that weave into a single story.

Producer Shin Woo-seok, who runs commercial and movie production company Dolphiners Films, took part in making the music video.

“A story that develops around Bunnies and NewJeans will add fun to the cinematic music videos,” said Ador.

"Ditto" is part of the winter-themed single album “OMG” -- following up on its summer EP -- scheduled to be released Jan. 2 next year.

“OMG,” the title track for the album , was composed when the group’s debut album was being assembled. NewJeans’ Vietnamese member Hanni took part in writing the lyrics.

NewJeans has taken home three rookie of the year awards at major year-end award ceremonies: the Asia Artist Awards, the Fact Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

The group's debut song, “Hype Boy” was listed on Time magazine's “The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2022” and NPR’s “100 Best Songs of 2022.”

“Cookie,” another track off the first album, made it on the New York Times' “Best Songs of 2022," while the album was listed on Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best Albums of 2022.”