 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LS Cable & System acquires shares in underwater construction firm

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 15, 2022 - 13:02       Updated : Dec 15, 2022 - 13:02
Underwater cables are being loaded onto a cable installing ship at LS Cable & System Donghae Plant, located in Donghae, Gangwon Province. (LS Cable & System)
Underwater cables are being loaded onto a cable installing ship at LS Cable & System Donghae Plant, located in Donghae, Gangwon Province. (LS Cable & System)

South Korean cablemaker LS Cable & System seeks to expand its business horizon to the clean energy sector by acquiring 16 percent shares in underwater construction firm KT Submarine.

LS Cable & System purchased the shares in the marine construction company for 25.2 billion won ($19.3 million) in Nov. 30, making itself the second largest shareholder after KT Group.

With a call option that the firm already decided to exercise next year, LS Cable & System is expected to become the largest shareholder.

The acquisition of KT Submarine would create synergy between the cablemaker’s production abilities and the construction firm’s engineering and vessel operation abilities to increase LS Cable & System’s competitiveness in the global market, the cable company said.

The cablemaker had mostly been outsourcing cable burials or renting cable installing ships from abroad. However, the company will no longer have to rely on external entities following the acquisition of KT Submarine, LS Cable & System said.

The acquisition comes as LS Cable & System has been expanding its business abroad, especially by partaking in eco-friendly projects.

The Korean company signed a 240 billion won-deal in October and an additional 400 billion won-deal in December to supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables to a wind farm complex located in the Arctic Ocean, off the coast of the United Kingdom.

It has also signed to supply 350 billion won-worth of underwater cables to a wind farm in North America, while also having acquired 800 billion won-worth of rights in the past three years to supply underwater cables in Taiwan.

It is also set to cooperate with leading global wind energy production firm Orstead.

The Korean company said it projects further growth in its global business as the global industry turns towards renewable energies. It also added that it was hopeful the relatively low regulations wind energy faces in the US’ new Inflation Reduction Act will act as a catalyst to bolster its global business.

“Most renewable energies including solar and wind use HVDC cables,” said a LS Cable & System official. “The HVDC cable market’s value will grow to over 10 trillion won in the next 10 years on the back of global renewable energy policy expansions.”



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114