[Today’s K-pop] BTS to be featured in 2023 commemorative stamp

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

A commemorative stamp featuring BTS will be issued in the first half of 2023, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT’s Korea Post on Wednesday. The band will be on one of 23 stamps to mark next year under the theme “Record of Youth.” Its label Hybe will jointly finalize the design of the stamp. In the meantime, the septet extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to a 26th consecutive week with anthology album “Proof.” The album debuted atop the chart and ranked No. 110 on the newest tally. Solo works from the members also were going strong, with RM hitting at No. 15 with first solo album “Indigo.” Lead track “Wild Flower (With Youjeen)” was No. 83 on the Hot 100. Jungkook’s “Dreamers,” from the official soundtrack for this year's FIFA World Cup, ranked No. 17 on its Global excl. the US list and No. 37 on the Global 200. It notched the No. 10 spot on its world digital song sales chart. Astro’s Cha Eunwoo keeps fans up to speed

(Credit: Elle Korea)

Cha Eunwoo of Astro gave an update as to his recent whereabouts in an interview with Elle Korea. He was on the cover of the magazine’s January issue and talked about performing together with Norwegian musician Peder Elias. A video of their collaboration was the first clip on the YouTube channel he started last month. “I try to put things into action whenever I have the chance,” said the idol. He has been busy acting as well, shooting TV drama “Island” that starts airing Dec. 30. “I’m all the more excited since it’s a character I haven’t played,” said the singer and actor, who will play an exorcist from the Vatican speaking Italian and Latin. Fashion has helped him expand his horizon, too, flying him to Cairo, Egypt to attend Dior’s menswear fashion show earlier this month. “Experiencing different societies and cultures enables me to come out of my shell,” he mused. Fans of SHINee’s Onew gifts well in Tanzania

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Fans of SHINee’s Onew donated a well in Tanzania, according to Worldshare, an international relief and development nongovernmental organization, on Wednesday. Some 80 fans from Japan contributed to building a well in the country to mark the birthday of the veteran idol, as they have since 2017 across the world as part of birthday celebrations. The musician put out his second solo EP “Dice” in April and first solo studio album in Japan, “Life Goes On,” in July. He visited fans in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka for eight concerts in Japan afterward. On Monday, label SM Entertainment announced that Onew had tested positive for COVID-19 and would suspend all activities for the time being. Dreamcatcher to take December off

(Credit: Dreamcatcher Company)