KTO sets eyes on 30 million international tourists by 2027

The Korea Tourism Organization seeks to attract 30 million foreign tourists by 2027.

The tourism organization proposes to achieve the number through digital tourism platform services and K-content storytelling tour programs. The most recent target figure of 20 million in 2020 could not be met due to the pandemic.

"Korea’s tourism has suffered tremendously due to the pandemic and I view it as only half recovered at this point," Kim Jang-sil, president of the Korea Tourism Organization, said during a press conference held at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul on Wednesday.

Kim began his three-year tenure in October.

"Through big data analysis and targeted marketing, we will promote Korean tourism both on and offline to bring back international tourists to the country."

The "Visit Korea Year 2023-24" campaign will be launched next year and Kim stressed the importance of discovering and supporting regional content and programs for the success of the campaign.

"A single small piece of content can go a long way. I remember learning a German folk song called 'Die Lorelei' in middle school, and the song's beautiful lyrics stayed in my head and eventually made me travel to Germany to see the village," Kim said.

Kim also suggested developing more cultural content-driven tourism spots, such as travelers walking through a road of Korean myths and folktales, or following traces of Korean pop music history.

To this end, the KTO’s goal is to support 1,200 technology convergence tourism ventures and foster three tourism-related unicorns next year.

The organization also said it would create a big data-based customized travel planner on its online platform for individual and group tourists. The planner would offer personalized travel recommendations taking into account the user's interests and budget.

Meanwhile, the KTO will join hands with metaverse platform Zepeto in designing "Korea Travel Village World" on eight different travel themes. The KTO hopes the metaverse space will encourage young people especially to visit Korea in person.