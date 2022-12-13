 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' Suga to fulfill military service as social service agent

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 14:52       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 14:52
(BTS Suga's Official Instagram)
Suga of K-pop sensation BTS will carry out his military service as a social service agent, military and music industry sources said Tuesday.

They said the 29-year-old rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. But details, including when his enlistment will be, remain unknown.

Suga, born in 1993, had his service deferred until the end of next year under a revised law that allows "those who excel in popular culture and art" to postpone their service until the age of 30.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

Big Hit Music, the band's agency, refused to confirm the news.

"(Members) will be enlisting in the military in order according to their individual plans," it said. "We cannot confirm information on their personal matters."

It is not known why Suga was assigned to the non-active-duty position available to men with health issues. Some say this may have something to do with the surgery he received in 2020 to repair his torn shoulder labrum.

Jin, the band's oldest member, will begin his active-duty military service later in the day. (Yonhap)

