 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

GI Cell inks research agreement with Optieum Biotechnologies

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 13:44       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 13:44
Logos of GI Cell and Optieum Biotechnologies (GI Cell)
Logos of GI Cell and Optieum Biotechnologies (GI Cell)

GI Cell, the cell therapy affiliate of South Korean pharmaceutical company GI Innovation, said Tuesday it has signed a research agreement with Japanese bio company Optieum Biotechnologies to study hematological tumors.

Hematological tumors refer to tumors that begin in the cells of the immune system or bone marrow.

According to the agreement, the Japanese bio company will provide its South Korean counterpart with single-chain variable fragment (ScFv) antibodies that target hematological tumors. ScFv antibodies are engineered blood proteins that counteract certain substances.

GI Cell will use the ScFv antibodies to carry out feasibility studies to further develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell products, which can be used to target and kill tumor cells.

The agreement also outlines terms for commercialization. Should GI Cell decide to exercise an option to pursue commercialization after conducting the feasibility studies, the Japanese company is entitled to an option-exercise fee, development and commercial milestone payments, and single-digit royalties on sales, according to the agreement.

“We are pleased to enter this collaboration with Optieum Biotechnologies as we continue unlocking the full potential of our NKPURE Expander® platform,” said CEO of GI CELL Chun Pyo-hong. “We look forward to evaluating the ScFv antibodies from Optieum Biotechnologies’ discovery platform, which have the potential to accelerate the development of our novel CAR-NK cells.”

“Optieum Biotechnologies’ strength in discovery of functional and improved ScFvs in conjunction with GI CELL’s expertise in NK cell engineering and manufacturing may lead to a generation of promising cellular immunotherapy for unmet medical needs,” said Shun Nishioka, CEO of Optieum Biotechnologies.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114