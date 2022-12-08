[Weekender] Spring-warm or winter-cool? Personal color tests, the latest beauty craze

(Cocory Color Research Institute)

Are you warm-toned or cool-toned? The current craze for South Koreans is to take personal color tests -- or consultations that provide recommendations for people's personal color types. The tests, largely held offline for accuracy, have professional analysts evaluate whether people fall under the category of "warm-tone" or "cool-tone," by scrutinizing their skin tone. According to the tests, warm-toned people generally have a yellow-base skin undertone, while cool-toned people harbor a blue-base skin undertone. The South Korean personal color system breaks it down further into four color types: spring warm, summer cool, autumn warm and winter cool. Spring warm-toned people are generally suited for yellow undertone colors that are light and pastel-toned, while autumn warm-toned people are best styled with deep and darker yellow undertone colors. Meanwhile, summer cool-toned people are to be styled with color palettes which include cooling, soft and bright colors -- whereas deeper, striking colors with blue undertones like forest green, wine red and black are recommended for winter cool-toned people.

A person tries on different colored fabric swatches during a personal color test. (Colorazit)

Personal color types are determined for an individual after they go through consultation sessions such as draping and pouch analysis. During the draping portion of the testing sessions, fabrics of multiple colors are draped across the shoulders of the customer to see the effect of each color on a person's general style. The drapings discern the colors best suited for each customer and work as the evaluation tool for analysts to determine each person's personal color type. Next, customers' makeup pouches are analyzed, and the analysts look through the makeup items most often used by the customer to advise them on the type of cosmetics they should or should not use. Diagnosis reports which elaborate in detail about the person's general style are finally given to each customer after the session is over. Then, where did these personal color tests come from? The basis theory for warm and cool-tone differentiation stems from American artist Robert Dorr's color key system theory, which underscored that colors were most harmoniously used when using the same undertone of either blue or yellow. Fashion designer Suzanne Caygill applied Dorr's system to people's physical traits, determining a person's personal color after examining individual's color of skin, hair and pupil. Expanding on Caygill's idea, color consultant Carole Jackson classified human images by the four seasons in her bestseller "Color me beautiful" -- which became the origin of inspiration for multinational beauty consulting companies in the United States and Europe, to commercialize the process of personal color diagnosis for international consumers. The tests entered the South Korean market for the first time in 1993 and gradually became a hit.

Tonework (Amorepacific)