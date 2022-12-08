[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight (Japan) Opened Nov. 30 Romance Directed by Takahiro Miki The movie, based on the novel by the same title by the Japanese author Misaki Ichijo, tells a story of high school students Toru Kamiya (Shunsuke Michieda) and Maori Hino (Riko Fukumoto) who go on a date despite Maori suffering from a condition in which she loses all memory of the previous day upon waking up the next morning. Overcoming such a hurdle, Toru promises Maori as many happy memories as possible, while Maori keeps a diary to log everything she does with Toru.

Men of Plastic (Korea) Opened Nov. 30 Comedy Directed by Lim Jin-sun Born and raised in the posh, affluent Apgujeong-dong in southern Seoul, Dae-guk (Don Lee) is familiar with plastic surgery and skin care shops, as so many are located in his neighborhood. To realize his business idea to start his own plastic surgery clinic, he meets the area’s most renowned plastic surgeon Ji-woo (Jung Kyung-ho), and together they begin to realize the dream of opening Asia’s most famous plastic surgery clinic.

Birth (Korea) Opened Nov. 30 Drama Directed by Park Heung-sik Revisiting the birth of Korea's first Catholic priest, Kim Dae-geon (Yoon Si-yoon), in the late Joseon era, the martyr's life is introduced in the broad context of Korean Catholicism and Western imperialism in Asia in the 19th century. Embracing his fate to become the country’s first priest, Kim faces challenges such as harsh religious oppression and prosecution by a monarchy that feared Christianity.