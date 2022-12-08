 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 9, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Dec 9, 2022 - 09:00

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

(Japan)

Opened Nov. 30

Romance

Directed by Takahiro Miki

The movie, based on the novel by the same title by the Japanese author Misaki Ichijo, tells a story of high school students Toru Kamiya (Shunsuke Michieda) and Maori Hino (Riko Fukumoto) who go on a date despite Maori suffering from a condition in which she loses all memory of the previous day upon waking up the next morning. Overcoming such a hurdle, Toru promises Maori as many happy memories as possible, while Maori keeps a diary to log everything she does with Toru.

Men of Plastic

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 30

Comedy

Directed by Lim Jin-sun

Born and raised in the posh, affluent Apgujeong-dong in southern Seoul, Dae-guk (Don Lee) is familiar with plastic surgery and skin care shops, as so many are located in his neighborhood. To realize his business idea to start his own plastic surgery clinic, he meets the area’s most renowned plastic surgeon Ji-woo (Jung Kyung-ho), and together they begin to realize the dream of opening Asia’s most famous plastic surgery clinic.

Birth

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 30

Drama

Directed by Park Heung-sik

Revisiting the birth of Korea's first Catholic priest, Kim Dae-geon (Yoon Si-yoon), in the late Joseon era, the martyr's life is introduced in the broad context of Korean Catholicism and Western imperialism in Asia in the 19th century. Embracing his fate to become the country’s first priest, Kim faces challenges such as harsh religious oppression and prosecution by a monarchy that feared Christianity.

The Night Owl

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 23

Drama

Directed by An Tae-jin

Set in the 17th century amid the Joseon era, Kyeong-soo (Ryu Jun-yeol) is a day-blind acupuncturist working in the palace. He is unable to see anything during daytime, but strangely can see fine at night. One evening, Kyeong-soo happens to witness the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon. This death leads the prince's father, King Injo (Yoo Hae-jin), to madness. Kyeong-soo, who is used to keeping secrets, considers revealing the truth behind the crown prince’s death.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
