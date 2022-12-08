 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Korea issues return-to-work order for 10,500 more truckers

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 8, 2022 - 11:33       Updated : Dec 8, 2022 - 11:33
A truck carrying steel product is seen at a steel yard in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A truck carrying steel product is seen at a steel yard in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea issued an additional return-to-work order for some 10,500 cargo truckers dedicated to carrying materials or products related to steel and petrochemicals on Thursday, as a nationwide truckers strike marked its 15th day.

In an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the prolonged strike must inevitably be tackled. Supply disruptions across the nation have ground factories to a halt due to a pileup of stock, hindering exports of goods from South Korea's export-driven economy, he added.

Han also cautioned that supply disruptions in the steel and oil industries could spill over to key Korean industries such as automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding and semiconductor chipmaking, thus affecting the national economic growth.

"We are feeling a sense of urgency and gravity to wait for striking truckers to voluntarily return to work," Han said in the extraordinary Cabinet meeting. "We will not compromise with any unlawful acts and (those who refuse to comply) will face serious consequences."

The order was a predictable move, as a contingency pangovernmental meeting held Wednesday afternoon heralded a follow-up order.

Won Hee-ryong, minister of land, infrastructure and transport, confirmed Thursday that some 6,000 steel cargo truckers and 4,500 truckers carrying petrochemical goods will be affected. The ministry also said Wednesday that 4,400 out of 22,000 labor union members were staging a protest for wider and permanent application of a minimum guaranteed freight rate to truckers.

The follow-up order came more than a week after the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's executive order concerning some 2,500 cement truckers on Nov. 29. Failure to comply with the order is punishable by up to three years in jail or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,700), as well as suspension of the trucker's license.

The stern actions by the conservative president have apparently led to a spike in his approval rating, which exceeded 40 percent for the first time in five months, according to ratings agency Gongjung. The figure saw an apparent recovery from late November when the rating plummeted over the indefinite suspension of routine morning question-and-answer sessions with reporters.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114