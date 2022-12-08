Korea issues return-to-work order for 10,500 more truckers

South Korea issued an additional return-to-work order for some 10,500 cargo truckers dedicated to carrying materials or products related to steel and petrochemicals on Thursday, as a nationwide truckers strike marked its 15th day.

In an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the prolonged strike must inevitably be tackled. Supply disruptions across the nation have ground factories to a halt due to a pileup of stock, hindering exports of goods from South Korea's export-driven economy, he added.

Han also cautioned that supply disruptions in the steel and oil industries could spill over to key Korean industries such as automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding and semiconductor chipmaking, thus affecting the national economic growth.

"We are feeling a sense of urgency and gravity to wait for striking truckers to voluntarily return to work," Han said in the extraordinary Cabinet meeting. "We will not compromise with any unlawful acts and (those who refuse to comply) will face serious consequences."

The order was a predictable move, as a contingency pangovernmental meeting held Wednesday afternoon heralded a follow-up order.

Won Hee-ryong, minister of land, infrastructure and transport, confirmed Thursday that some 6,000 steel cargo truckers and 4,500 truckers carrying petrochemical goods will be affected. The ministry also said Wednesday that 4,400 out of 22,000 labor union members were staging a protest for wider and permanent application of a minimum guaranteed freight rate to truckers.

The follow-up order came more than a week after the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's executive order concerning some 2,500 cement truckers on Nov. 29. Failure to comply with the order is punishable by up to three years in jail or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,700), as well as suspension of the trucker's license.

The stern actions by the conservative president have apparently led to a spike in his approval rating, which exceeded 40 percent for the first time in five months, according to ratings agency Gongjung. The figure saw an apparent recovery from late November when the rating plummeted over the indefinite suspension of routine morning question-and-answer sessions with reporters.