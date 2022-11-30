[Today’s K-pop] New BTS documentary will come to Disney+

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

A new documentary film on BTS will be released via Disney+, the bandmates told media via a video clip at the APAC Disney Content Showcase held in Singapore on Wednesday. The documentary, “BTS The Monument: Beyond The Star,” will chronicle the growth of the band and take a close look at its music, said Suga. It will contain their blood, sweat and tears, RM added. The streaming service is also planning to produce a documentary on J-Hope surrounding the birth of his solo album. Separately, a commemorative medal to mark the band’s 10th anniversary will become available from December. Korea Minting and Security Printing Corp. has partnered with label Big Hit Music and will release the medals. The first will bear the band’s logo and the number 10 and the second will have the faces of the members. TXT to begin new series in January

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will return with a new series in January next year, according to label Bit Hit Music on Wednesday. The news came with a teaser image that showed the five members standing on what looks like a desert under a sunset sky. The new series will be dubbed “The Name Chapter” and begin with its fifth EP. The boy band has released EPs under “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” and the new concept was first hinted after its performance at the Melon Music Award 2022 last week. Its fourth EP, “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” was released in May and hit Billboard 200 at No. 4 and stayed on the chart for 14 weeks in a row. Earlier this month, the five-piece act was named Best Asia Act from 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. Blackpink reaches 800m views with 'Ice Cream' music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “Ice Cream” amassed 800 million views on YouTube, label YG Entertainment announced Wednesday. The video is its ninth to reach the milestone. The group teamed up with Selena Gomez for “Ice Cream” that came out in August 2020 and landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 13, a record for a K-pop girl group at the time. On Saturday last week, the American singer and actor shared photographs of herself hanging out with Blackpink and wrote “Selpink chillin.” Even though the artists have collaborated, it was the first time all of them met in person due to COVID restrictions. Gomez was spotted at the quartet’s Los Angeles gig as well. Blackpink wrapped up the North American leg of its international tour last week and flew to London on Tuesday to begin touring Europe. BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard digital song sales chart

(Credit: FIFA)