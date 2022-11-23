What we know about Kim Jong-un’s family

North Korea is an enigma to the outside world. The top of its regime -- the Kim family -- is also shrouded in walls of secrecy, not just to the outside world but also to the general public within the communist state. Last week, in a rare revelation, Kim Jong-un showed to the world one of his three known children who the South’s National Intelligence Service confirmed to be Ju-ae, the second child born in 2013. The Friday coverage of North Korea’s state-run media reported the leader inspected the launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17 with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his “beloved daughter," Ju-ae, along with the release of several photos showing father and daughter. ‘Beloved daughter’

Kim Jong-un (right) and his daughter Kim Ju-ae

Ju-ae’s presence was first revealed by former NBA star Dennis Rodman during his visit to North Korea. When the former Chicago Bulls forward visited the country in September 2013 on an invitation from Kim himself, Rodman said he held Kim’s daughter who was just born, and that the baby’s name was Ju-ae. At that time, very little was known about Kim’s family, except for his wife Ri and the child that Rodman met who was thought to be the first child of the couple for some time. The National Intelligence Service in Seoul later said that Kim has a son born in 2010. Confirming the girl beside Kim Jong-un to be his second child, the spy agency cited its previously-acquired information that Ju-ae is quite bigger than an average 10-year-old child. Local Chosun Ilbo reported earlier this month, citing anonymous North Korean defector sources, that the second child’s name Ju-ae is a combination of the last part of Ri’s name (Ju) and Ae, which means love. The claim has not been confirmed by any authorities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) inspects the launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17 on Friday, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju (second from right) and their daughter Kim Ju-ae. (Yonhap)

What we know about Kim family Most of South Korea's and the world's intelligence about Kim and his children are based on secondhand information from various sources and cannot be independently verified -- unless Kim decides to do a reveal, as in the case his daughter. Indicative of the lack of information about Kim’s family, a now-debunked rumor in September claimed a short-haired girl that appeared during the anniversary of the founding of North Korea may be Ju-ae. This was based on the Kim couple and Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong’s seemingly favoring the girl. From what intelligence officials gathered so far, unlike his father, Kim Jong-il the late leader of North Korea who had children out of wedlock, it appears Kim Jong-un, wife Ri and the three children are the extent of his family.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) and his wife Ri Sol-ju (Yonhap)