‘I want my child back’: Parents of Halloween crowd crush victims call for answers

The bereaved parents of the Halloween crowd crush victims spoke out for the first time on Tuesday, calling for answers and accountability.
“We still don’t know what killed my son and why he had to die,” said the mother of Lee Nam-hoon, a 29-year-old who is among the 158 deaths from the night of the Halloween festivities.
On Oct. 29, Itaewon, a central Seoul district known for its nightlife, filled with young people celebrating the first Halloween without social distancing in nearly three years. When a huge crowd surged into one of the narrow alleys, hundreds were trapped and crushed.
Twenty-eight family members of the deceased, including Lee’s mother, gathered at the office of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun, in a first press conference held since.
“The authorities couldn’t explain to us exactly when my son died, or whether he was able to at least receive resuscitation in his last moments,” she said. “If people in politics care about the pain of parents who lost their children, they should investigate what happened properly and apologize for failing to save young lives. This is your fault.”
The father of Lee Sang-eun, 25, said she was “the brightest kid” who had just gotten her accountant license. Two days after she died, her dream company gave her a job offer. “But she wasn’t there to get it,” he said.
In a letter to his daughter that he read in the conference, he said, “It’s hard to accept that you are no longer in this world. But I have to let you go, so you don’t look back. Don’t worry about mom and dad. We will meet again.”
Lee Ji-han, 24, had a bright future waiting for him in acting, his mother said.
“He had a dream. He studied acting and theater at a university, and he signed with a big agency,” she said. “He was set to star in a TV series in December so he wasn’t eating much, always working out.”
That day, Lee told his mother that he’d be back soon after dinner. He had to shoot the next day.
“Then I was told hours later that my son had died. I couldn’t believe it until I went to the hospital and saw him there with my eyes. He looked thin, and like he hadn’t been eating,” she said.
She said that the police “just looked on, and did nothing” to save the young lives that night.
“I don’t know the laws very well, but I can’t help but think this is murder. Murder by omission. There were very specific calls for help since 6:34 p.m. Their negligence and incompetence killed our children.”
She said that if it had been the children of a minister or a mayor who were asking for help, “things would have been different.” “I don’t think the police could afford to be so negligent if that were the case,” she said.
“I can’t look at the faces of the police chiefs and the officials and listen to them deny they are at fault. I can’t take it.”
She said she carries with her a recording of him singing her a song on her last birthday, which she played at the conference. At the end of the song, Lee said, “Happy birthday, mom. I love you.”
In the middle of the conference, one of the parents who didn’t initially agree to speak had to be carried out as he was appearing to faint. “I want my son back. Please bring my son back,” he said.
When he returned, he said he was taking medication to cope with sleeplessness. After the conference was over, he showed reporters and other people in the room the photograph of his son on his cellphone, saying, “Look, this is my son.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)