 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

DSME succeeds in testing autonomous-driving system for ships

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 22, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 22, 2022 - 16:00
DSME's autonomous navigating testing ship, called DAN-V or DSME Autonomous Navigation Vessel (DSME)
DSME's autonomous navigating testing ship, called DAN-V or DSME Autonomous Navigation Vessel (DSME)

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said Tuesday it has successfully completed the trial of its autonomous navigating system for ships.

DSME conducted a two-day test of its testing ship, called DAN-V, equipped with its own autonomous navigating system last week near Jebu Island in Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province.

The shipbuilder has been preparing for the future market of self-cruising vessels by signing a memorandum of understanding with Gyeonggi Free Economic Zone Authority, the local government of Siheung, and Seoul National University to develop and demonstrate autonomous navigating technology.

Self-cruising vessels are considered to be the next game changer in the marine transportation industry, according to DSME.

In response, domestic shipbuilders have continuously worked on developing such technology but are yet to carry out tests on waters with actual ships equipped with the autonomous navigating system.

DAN-V, built with a similar mechanism to a large vessel, is capable of collecting marine navigation data that can be collected by a large vessel which makes it capable of verifying whether the self-cruising system can be used for commercial tankers or not.

During last week’s demonstration process, the vessel passed various tests such as turning the engine on and off after receiving an order from the control tower, cruising according to the planned route, avoiding collisions, and returning to the route once an obstacle is gone.

“The test turned out successful and we also have acquired Level 3 autonomous navigation classification by Lloyds Register. Next year, we will test the self-cruising system on a commercial vessel and acquire Level 4 by 2024,” said an official from DSME.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114