[Land of Squid Game] Using middle finger unknowingly

Most people never use their middle finger when pointing; it is used only as an obscene gesture. Some Koreans unknowingly use their middle finger to point at a menu, press buttons on the elevator, scroll on their smartphone, or adjust their glasses. All of this is done unwittingly because they don't know what it means and is not intended to insult anyone at all.
Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.