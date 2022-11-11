[Today’s K-pop] Solo album of BTS’ RM named ‘Indigo’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The title of BTS leader RM’s solo album will be “Indigo,” according to label Big Hit Music on Friday. The album will evoke a diary that conveys the artist’s concerns and thoughts, and will demonstrate his musical spectrum with collaborations with a range of musicians. RM has put out two mixtapes on his own -- “RM” from March 2015 and “mono.” From October 2018. The former was listed as “The 50 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2015” by Spin, an American music magazine. The latter ranked No. 26 on Billboard 200. His first solo album will roll out on Dec. 2. Separately, he will co-host a variety show that starts airing the same day. BTOB to mark 10th debut anniversary with concert

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

BTOB will celebrate its tenth anniversary of debut with a concert in Seoul, announced agency Cube Entertainment on Friday. The news came with a sky-blue poster that showed the title “Be Together” and said “10 years, and forever,” with a serene seaside landscape in the background. It will be the first time in four years the band is going live in front of its fans as a full group. The six members will spend the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with their fans as the concerts will be held Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, 2023. Mamamoo’s Hwasa to host talk show

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Hwasa of Mamamoo will launch a variety show on a cable television network, according to tvN on Friday. She will invite musicians and talk about music in the program named “Hwasa Show.” It is inspired by the musician’s one-woman performance she presented on stage for the group’s concerts. The first episode will air on Dec. 17. The songstress has appeared in a series of variety shows as a guest but this is the first time she is hosting one. Meanwhile, Mamamoo will hold concerts in Seoul Nov. 18 to Nov. 20. The three-day gig will kick off the group’s first international tour. The quartet released 12th EP “Mic On” last month. Focus track “Illella” topped iTunes top songs chart in 10 regions as did intro track “1,2,3 Eoi!” in seven. Hyolyn to go live in Taipei

(Credit: bridƷ)