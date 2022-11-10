[Photo News] Up and away

The second prototype of South Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter completes its inaugural test flight on Thursday morning at the base of South Korea’s Air Force 3rd Training Wing in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. The first prototype of the KF-21 Boramae fighter conducted its first test flight in July. South Korea’s Air Force and Korea Aerospace Industries aim to conduct around 2,200 test flights until 2026 with six KF-21 fighter prototypes. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com