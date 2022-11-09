[Korea Quiz] (28) Proud Son of S. Korea

Test your knowledge of Korea with our weekly quiz on the language, culture, history or anything K-related. -- Ed.

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

Son Heung-min, a player on the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur, is considered one of the best forwards in the world and arguably the best Asian soccer player of all time.

The youngest child of a former South Korean professional soccer player Son Woong-jung, Son relocated to Germany to join the youth team of Hamburger SV before making his professional debut in the Bundesliga in 2010.

Since joining the Spurs in 2015, Son has been breaking records and treading paths to a realm untouched by any other Korean -- or Asian -- in history. Last season, he became the first Asian player to lead the EPL in scoring with a career-high 23 goals.

He has already surpassed another South Korean legend -- Cha Bum-kun of the 1970s -- in terms of most goals scored by a Korean in a European league.

The results of the annual Ballon d’Or voting that was announced in October was another milestone for Son, falling just outside the top 10 for the highest-spot ever for an Asian player at 11th place. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, with whom Son shares the 2021-22 Golden Boot, finished fifth.

Answer: (d)