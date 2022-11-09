 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판

[Korea Quiz] (28) Proud Son of S. Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 9, 2022 - 12:31       Updated : Nov 9, 2022 - 13:21

Test your knowledge of Korea with our weekly quiz on the language, culture, history or anything K-related. -- Ed.

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

Son Heung-min, a player on the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur, is considered one of the best forwards in the world and arguably the best Asian soccer player of all time.

The youngest child of a former South Korean professional soccer player Son Woong-jung, Son relocated to Germany to join the youth team of Hamburger SV before making his professional debut in the Bundesliga in 2010.

Since joining the Spurs in 2015, Son has been breaking records and treading paths to a realm untouched by any other Korean -- or Asian -- in history. Last season, he became the first Asian player to lead the EPL in scoring with a career-high 23 goals.

He has already surpassed another South Korean legend -- Cha Bum-kun of the 1970s -- in terms of most goals scored by a Korean in a European league.

The results of the annual Ballon d’Or voting that was announced in October was another milestone for Son, falling just outside the top 10 for the highest-spot ever for an Asian player at 11th place. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, with whom Son shares the 2021-22 Golden Boot, finished fifth.

Answer: (d)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114