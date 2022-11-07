 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

ASML CEO to visit Seoul next week

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Nov 7, 2022 - 15:40       Updated : Nov 7, 2022 - 15:41
ASML Holding CEO Peter Wennink (left) and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong pose after their meeting at the Dutch company's headquarters in Veldhoven in June. (Samsung Electronics)
ASML Holding CEO Peter Wennink (left) and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong pose after their meeting at the Dutch company's headquarters in Veldhoven in June. (Samsung Electronics)

Dutch chip equipment giant ASML Holding’s CEO Peter Wennink will visit South Korea next week to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s new research and development center, located in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, that aims to bolster responsiveness to local client demands.

Korea is home to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the world’s top two memory chipmakers, which take up more than 30 percent of ASML’s total sales.

For the new facilities, the Dutch firm will spend a total of 240 billion won ($170 million) by 2025. The new complex will consist of its Korean headquarters building, a remanufacturing center for its key products and a training center supporting local engineers.

A day before the groundbreaking event set to be held on Nov. 16, the visiting CEO will hold a press conference in Seoul to share more details of the new facilities and the company’s business outlook in the Korean market.

Close attention is also being paid to his possible meeting with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong. Along with TSMC and Intel, Samsung is one of the key buyers of ASML’s $160 million extreme ultraviolet lithography machine.

ASML is the sole producer of the EUV machine that is crucial to produce advanced chips for high-performance computing. Because of its scarce supply at about 50 units per year, chipmakers always compete to secure more orders.

The Samsung chief has maintained close ties with the ASML CEO. Upon his Europe trip in June, the two met at the Veldhoven headquarters, during which Lee was briefed on the NA-EUV system, the next-generation, upgraded EUV machine that is still in development.



By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114