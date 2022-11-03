 Back To Top
TikTok creator Changha drops single for SBS’ ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ soundtrack

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov 3, 2022 - 22:18       Updated : Nov 3, 2022 - 22:18
(Danal Entertainment)
(Danal Entertainment)

South Korean TikTok creator Changha dropped a single titled “Don’t Be Late” created for the latest drama series “One Dollar Lawyer."

Composed by Ryu Won-kang, the soundtrack is a song that can comfort those flowing through challenging times in their lives.

The content creator is the sixth singer to contribute music for the drama.

The star-studded lineup for the original soundtrack announced by the production company Danal Entertainment also includes rapper DinDin, singer-songwriter Kang Huh Dalrim, hip-hop guru Tiger JK, Koonta and Kim Kyung-ho.

With actor Namkoong Min as the lead character named Chun Ji-hoon, the 12-part series revolves around a skilled renegade lawyer who only charges 1,000 won attorney fee. Other characters are Baek Ma-ri, played by Kim Ji-eun, a trainee at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, and Seo Min-hyuk, played by Choi Dae-hoon, a prosecutor.

TikTok creator Changha (Screenshot captured from Changha’s official Instagram account)
TikTok creator Changha (Screenshot captured from Changha’s official Instagram account)

The drama series debuted on Sept. 23 and currently airs every Friday and Saturday.

Born Jeon Chang-ha, he is a social media sensation with some 22 million followers, offering a variety of content, mainly dancing and short videos, geared towards the younger generation.

In February 2021, the TikTok celebrity was included in a TikTok billboard advertisement placed in central Tokyo.

Apart from his social media buzz, the content creator has given his take on several popular songs, including a mash-up cover of Blackpink’s “How You Like That.” Changha has also collaborated with K-pop artists, including Cherry Bullet and rapper Jessi.

The TikTok creator is currently under the global multi-channel network Soon Ent, specializing in digital production, operation and advertising.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
