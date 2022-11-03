TikTok creator Changha drops single for SBS’ ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ soundtrack

South Korean TikTok creator Changha dropped a single titled “Don’t Be Late” created for the latest drama series “One Dollar Lawyer."

Composed by Ryu Won-kang, the soundtrack is a song that can comfort those flowing through challenging times in their lives.

The content creator is the sixth singer to contribute music for the drama.

The star-studded lineup for the original soundtrack announced by the production company Danal Entertainment also includes rapper DinDin, singer-songwriter Kang Huh Dalrim, hip-hop guru Tiger JK, Koonta and Kim Kyung-ho.

With actor Namkoong Min as the lead character named Chun Ji-hoon, the 12-part series revolves around a skilled renegade lawyer who only charges 1,000 won attorney fee. Other characters are Baek Ma-ri, played by Kim Ji-eun, a trainee at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, and Seo Min-hyuk, played by Choi Dae-hoon, a prosecutor.