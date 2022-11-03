TikTok creator Changha drops single for SBS’ ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ soundtrack

South Korean TikTok creator Changha dropped a single titled “Don’t Be Late” created for the latest drama series “One Dollar Lawyer."
Composed by Ryu Won-kang, the soundtrack is a song that can comfort those flowing through challenging times in their lives.
The content creator is the sixth singer to contribute music for the drama.
The star-studded lineup for the original soundtrack announced by the production company Danal Entertainment also includes rapper DinDin, singer-songwriter Kang Huh Dalrim, hip-hop guru Tiger JK, Koonta and Kim Kyung-ho.
With actor Namkoong Min as the lead character named Chun Ji-hoon, the 12-part series revolves around a skilled renegade lawyer who only charges 1,000 won attorney fee. Other characters are Baek Ma-ri, played by Kim Ji-eun, a trainee at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, and Seo Min-hyuk, played by Choi Dae-hoon, a prosecutor.
The drama series debuted on Sept. 23 and currently airs every Friday and Saturday.
Born Jeon Chang-ha, he is a social media sensation with some 22 million followers, offering a variety of content, mainly dancing and short videos, geared towards the younger generation.
In February 2021, the TikTok celebrity was included in a TikTok billboard advertisement placed in central Tokyo.
Apart from his social media buzz, the content creator has given his take on several popular songs, including a mash-up cover of Blackpink’s “How You Like That.” Changha has also collaborated with K-pop artists, including Cherry Bullet and rapper Jessi.
The TikTok creator is currently under the global multi-channel network Soon Ent, specializing in digital production, operation and advertising.