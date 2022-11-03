[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jisoo worries fans during tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Fans of Blackpink voiced concerns over Jisoo online as a photograph showing a visible bump on her neck circulated. A coin-sized lump on the right side of her neck can be spotted in the photograph. This is not the first time it has been seen, however. Some fans claim that it gets smaller while the group is on a break, but gets bigger when the group is busy. Some suggested that this may indicate swelling in lymph node. The quartet is touring the US, where it will have 14 concerts in seven cities in total, before flying over to Europe for 10 shows in seven cities. Meanwhile, there have been video clips of the members dancing out of sync. Jennie, in particular, was suspected of forgetting part of the choreography and not putting enough efforts in some moves. BTS’ Jin hogs top 3 spots on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart

Jin of BTS placed three of his solo works on the top spots of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart dated Nov. 5. “Super Tuna” notched the first place, followed by “Abyss” and “Tonight.” He is just the third solo act in the chart’s history to occupy the top three spots simultaneously, after bandmates Suga and J-Hope, tweeted Billboard. The three songs were officially released on Oct. 21, previously having been available only on SoundCloud and YouTube. “Super Tuna” was a gift from the artist to celebrate his birthday last year. Separately, his solo single “The Astronaut” was chosen as This Week’s Favorite New Music polled by Billboard. It won with 88 percent of the vote against new releases including Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and SZA’s “Shirt.” “The Astronaut” is a collaboration with Coldplay and debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100. It also topped iTunes top songs chart in 100 regions. Hybe posts record quarterly revenue in Q3

Hybe announced Thursday in a disclosure that its revenue in the third quarter hiked 30.6 percent on-year to 445.5 billion won ($312.41 million), a record in the period for the company. Operating profit fell 7.6 percent to 60.6 million won from the same period last year, while net profit surged 90.9 percent to 94.9 million won. Releasing a score of albums for its artists and hosting in-person concerts led the jump in revenue, said the company. Albums contributed 129.2 million won in revenue and concerts 47.2 million won. Seventeen, Enhypen, New Jeans and J-Hope of BTS put out albums in the period. Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together are the bands who had concerts. Producing audition shows and costs of concerts weighed down on profits, but investment in discovering and debuting new artists will return as bigger profits, expected the firm. Eric Nam confirms Seoul concert date

