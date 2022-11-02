BTS has most No. 1 on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ this decade

BTS has the most No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 this decade with a total of six songs topping the singles chart, according to Billboard.

On Tuesday, the US music magazine shared a new ranking on its social media account that featured the list of global acts that have earned the most No.1 records on the competitive chart over a decade. BTS was named at the top with a total of six chart-topping songs. It’s also the first decade-data released by Billboard this year including the boy band’s “My Universe,” which was released in September 2021.

Some of the big names on the list are Canadian singer and rapper Drake, who has five songs on the chart. American singer-songwriters Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have four songs each and the “Peaches” singer Justin Bieber and rapper Nicki Minaj each have three songs on the list.

The seven-piece group earned its first Billboard Hot 100 hit with “DNA,” a track released in 2017.

In 2020, three more tracks made the chart.

On Sept. 5, the boy band’s mega-hit “Dynamite” reached No. 1. The septet’s first English-only track became the first song by a South Korean musician to debut at the top of the Hot 100. It also made new records by topping Billboard’s Global and Digital Song Sales charts.

The seven bandmates gave their take on Jason Durelo’s dance-ready “Savage Love,” a song produced by Jawsh 685. Suga and J-hope, the band’s rap tandem, added their self-written lyrics to the music, and the remix version landed at No. 1 and spent over half a year on the Hot 100.

Released in November 2020, the boy band’s joyful pandemic anthem “Life Goes On” reached the top of the chart on Dec. 5, 2020. Co-written by RM, Suga and J-hope, the track on the group’s “Be" album also became the chart's first No. 1 sung mainly in Korean.