 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2022 - 09:52       Updated : Nov 2, 2022 - 09:54
President Yoon Suk-yeol greets a police official after inspecting the site of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol greets a police official after inspecting the site of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol was enraged after learning that police took no action even after receiving 11 calls about the dangerous level of crowds on the night of the Itaewon tragedy, according to a presidential official.

Yoon received a list of the calls made to the 112 police hotline Saturday evening, shortly before presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, and ordered the circumstances be determined "thoroughly without a trace of doubt" and that those responsible be "handled strictly in accordance with the law and principles," the official told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

The National Police Agency on Tuesday disclosed the transcripts of the 11 emergency calls that started coming in around four hours before the disaster, leading many to believe the tragedy, which killed at least 156 people, was avoidable.

Many of the callers said they felt like they were going to be "crushed to death."

NPA chief Yoon Hee-keun held a press conference Tuesday morning after the president received the list of calls, apologizing for the "insufficient" police response and promising an internal inspection into what went wrong.

A string of apologies followed from Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, the chief of Yongsan Ward, and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

"There is no direct link between President Yoon's orders and the various officials' apologies," a presidential official said. "The police's internal inspection and investigation are also not within the scope of command of the presidential office." (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114