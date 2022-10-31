BTS’ Jin creates splash as soloist with ‘The Astronaut’

Jin of K-pop sensation BTS is hitting the ground running as a soloist. Since the release of his first solo EP “The Astronaut” on Friday, the boy band member has proven his global popularity by setting numerous records on the music scene.

“The Astronaut” sold a total of 700,754 copies on the first day of its release according to his agency Big Hit Music, quoting data from local market tracker Hanteo Chart. It marked a significant sales figure for a single-track album.

The song's music video, which was unveiled on the same day, became the most trending video on YouTube. It has garnered more than 27 million views as of Monday morning, after surpassing the 20 million mark within 36 hours of its release.

Jin’s first single also swept online music charts globally. The EP landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 97 regions, including Mexico, the UK, France, Canada, the US, Italy and Indonesia.

The BTS member became the fastest Korean artist this year to reach the No. 1 spot in the US, securing the spot in less than 90 minutes of his EP’s release.

The song ranked high on the Apple Music charts in 26 regions, including Venezuela, Madagascar, Nepal and Yemen.

"The Astronaut" is a pop-rock song co-written by Coldplay, with the British band also playing on the recording. Jin took part in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for BTS’ global fandom, Army.

In an introductory video to the song, Jin said, “I worked on this song with the desire for fans to feel happy while listening to it … The lyrics are about me, as I flow aimlessly, and you, Army, who help me find my dreams.”

On top of creating a splash as a soloist, the artist delivered his first live performance of his solo debut single alongside Coldplay at the British band's concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday (local time).

Coldplay previously collaborated with BTS for the single "My Universe," released in September last year. The EP topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart upon its release.

Meanwhile, "The Astronaut" is Jin’s last release before he commences his military duty. After wrapping up promotional activities, the artist will temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.