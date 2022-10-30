Worst tragedy in almost decade since Sewol ferry disaster

Saturday's Halloween crowd crush, which resulted in 151 deaths and more than 82 injuries as of Sunday afternoon, would be recorded as the worst national tragedy in almost a decade, since the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014.

The Sewol ferry disaster, which occurred on April 16, 2014, is one of the most recent human-caused accidents to have incurred a large number of casualties.

The Sewol ferry was carrying 476 passengers -- including 325 students on a school trip --and crew. It took off in the early morning from Incheon and sank on its way to Jeju Island. The accident, which resulted in the death of 304, led to widespread social and political upheaval in the country.

The collapse of Seongsu Bridge on Oct. 21, 1994 is also among the most tragic events the country has suffered.

The bridge that crosses over the Han River in Seoul and links Seongdong-gu and Gangnam-gu collapsed as vehicles were still passing over it. Thirty-two people were killed and 17 were injured. The bridge was eventually dismantled and replaced with a new one of a similar design.

Eight months after the tragic collapse, Sampoong Department Store in nearby Seocho, Seoul, collapsed due to a structural failure on June 29, 1995. From the accident, 502 people were killed and 937 were injured in what became the largest peacetime disaster in Korean history.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety in 2017 analyzed all accidents involving a large crowd that had occurred since 1992. As a result, it set up government guidelines mandating event organizers planning an event of more than 1,000 to establish independent safety measures.

The 15 past accidents the ministry looked into showed that the large number of people in the crowds at the events acted as a direct factor leading to the scores of casualties. The ministry also found that an abrupt change of plan or a delay in an event or showcase also has had a meaningful impact -- psychologically affecting the participants -- to cause accidents.