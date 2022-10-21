Relaxing greenery in cities

Looking at greenery helps relieve stress, several studies have found. If you are tired of spending your days looking at grey, concrete buildings, here are some places to visit for instant relaxation with plants.

The greenhouse of the Seoul Botanic Park (The Korea Herald/ Park Han-na)

The Seoul Botanic Park Located in Magok, in western Seoul's Gangseo-gu, the Seoul Botanic Park boasts some 4,500 species of trees, flowers and bushes. Since its opening in 2019, the park has been a magnet for travelers and locals alike. One essential stop all year round is the park's greenhouse, which consists of 12 gardens named after 12 cities around the world. They include Jakarta (Indonesia), São Paulo (Brazil), Barcelona (Spain), Perth (Australia), and Istanbul (Turkey) and are grouped into two by climate characteristics --- the Mediterranean or tropical. The greenhouse has a sky walk installed overlooking gardens on the ground, which allows visitors a full view of variety plants. Except for the indoor botanical greenhouse and exhibition spaces in the building, the gardens and facilities outside, including a lake and green parks, are free of charge. According to the park’s website, the mission of the Seoul Botanic Garden is to conserve and breed endangered plants to promote ecological balance and create a natural refuge amid the urban landscape of Seoul.

(Sejong National Arboretum)

Sejong National Arboretum The Sejong arboretum, with the size of 90 football fields put together, is the first national arboretum situated at an urban center. The 65-hectare arboretum in Sejong, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, features 1.72 million plants from 2,834 species in 20 various thematic exhibition gardens, where visitors can get a glimpse into Korea’s traditional and modern garden culture. Its key facility is Four Seasons Conservatory which is designed to exhibit green plants all year round. This includes tropical plants garden which features more than 400 plants living in tropical regions with average monthly temperatures over 18 degrees Celsius. There's a Korean traditional garden which features a replica of the backyard of Changdeokgung, arguably the most beautiful palace garden in Korea. Unique features of this arboretum includes the “aquatic plant garden walk” which is a 2.4-kilometer waterway from the recharge area of Geumgang River that circles the arboretum. It presents a variety of different scenes by season and time. The children's garden allows kids to climb, run and jump while surrounded by a green forest. Interactive mazes, water features and other playful elements engage children's senses. Until Oct. 29, the arboretum will be open until late as 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

A maze garden and Changgyeonggung Green House (Cultural Heritage Administration)